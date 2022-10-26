<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal announces $4 million in federal funding to help pay for the Greylock Glen project

MoreGlenMoney3

From left: Adams Town Manager Jay Green, Adams Manager of Special Programs Donna Cesan and U.S. Rep. Richard Neal listen as Amanda Zepka, president of Souliere & Zepka Construction, describes the construction plan for the Greylock Glen project on Wednesday.

ADAMS — The Greylock Glen project got a significant shot in the arm Wednesday — to the tune of nearly $4 million.

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal stopped by Town Hall to announce an injection of federal funding to support the $50 million project. Included in the allocations are $1 million in earmarks for the Greylock Glen Outdoor Center and $2.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The latter will help foot the bill for water infrastructure installation for all three phases of the Greylock Glen project, including a 350,000-gallon water tank and connections to the outdoor center, two campsites and a lodge. The installation is estimated to cost $4.1 million.

The $9 million outdoor center is the first phase of the project. Construction started in May and is expected to be completed in fall 2023. 

MoreGlenMoney2

State Rep. John Barrett III exchanges quips with U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, who announced $3.9 million in federal grants for the Greylock Glen project on Wednesday during a visit to Adams. 

An Adams company, Souliere & Zepka Construction, is building the 10,000-square-foot outdoor center, which will include a food service and cafe area, a retail space for an equipment outfitter and an outdoor education center. The project abuts the Mount Greylock State Reservation, created in 1898 by an act of the Legislature.

Funding has come in the form of state and federal grants, including the town’s investment of roughly $1 million.

“I understand the hurdles you face at the local level,” said Neal, D-Springfield noting his time in local politics, including his term as mayor of Springfield.

MoreGlenMoney1

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal praises Adams town officials for their efforts to build the Greylock Glen project on Wednesday during a news conference at Town Hall. 
MoreGlenMoney4

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal visited the site of the Greylock Glen project on Wednesday while in Adams on Wednesday to announce $3.9 million in federal grants to support the project.

He said the evaluation of funding requests go through rigorous scrutiny at the federal level, “and your request withstood that scrutiny.”

He also made note of the efforts by state Rep. John Barrett III to bring federal funding into the formula.

“John Barrett stayed with it,” Neal said.

“I’m glad to have been part of the project,” said Barrett, D-North Adams. “I burned pretty much every bridge I came across to get that done.”

Adams voters approve additional land purchase for entrance to the Greylock Glen project
MoreGlenMoney1

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal praises Adams town officials for their efforts to build the Greylock Glen project on Wednesday during a news conference at Town Hall. 

After his announcement, Neal and his entourage visited the construction site with a number of town officials.

Scott Stafford can be reached at sstafford@berkshireeagle.com or 413-281-4622.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all