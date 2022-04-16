Repair work on bridge spanning Hudson Brook will close a section of Natural Bridge State Park in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — Work by the Department of Conservation and Recreation to assess and repair wear and tear to the footbridge at Natural Bridge State Park in North Adams will close a section of the park until further notice.
The DCR announced Saturday that access to the walkway over the chasm and access points to the viewing decks will be closed as part of the repair work.
The footbridge spans the 60-foot chasm and takes visitors over the Hudson Brook. Closed areas will be clearly marked with signs.
The Natural Bridge State Park Visitor Center and road to the parking lot are scheduled to open for the summer season on Saturday, May 14. For more information on DCR work and visit information for the park, visit mass.gov/dcr.