ADAMS — A consultant report commissioned by the Adams Fire District included 63 recommendations to improve operations at the Fire Department, including a change in the way volunteer firefighters are compensated for their work and changing the chief's position from part time to full time.
Other recommendations included implementing a risk management plan, developing a “compelling” public education campaign of fire safety, increased communications between the Prudential Committee and Fire Department leadership, and that two captain positions be created to direct recruiting and training.
The study was conducted by Municipal Resources and presented to the public by company principals Shawn Murray and David Houghton during a virtual conference last week.
The risk management plan, Houghton noted, would be an important way to help move the department into the future by assessing record-keeping technology, and developing a long-term plan for vehicle replacement.
As for the two captain positions, weekly training sessions need to be coordinated by a single person, and recruitment is a crucial issue for departments around the country. This also would help alleviate the workload of the chief.
“That’s critical today,” Houghton said. “Someone needs to solely work on recruiting and retention of personnel.”
He also noted that with many volunteer firefighters beginning to age out of the department, recruitment is essential to the continued protection of the community from fire dangers and traffic issues.
A training program also should be ongoing, to pass on skills to younger firefighters who will be depended upon to advance into the leadership ranks as time goes on, Houghton noted.
He suggested that, through grant funding, the department could create two daytime and weekend positions to have firefighters covering calls in town during daytime hours, when most volunteer firefighters are at work, mostly at jobs out of town.
The daytime positions should be paid on a per-day basis, the report recommends.
“The Prudential Committee and the Chief Engineer [Fire Chief] should propose the creation of daytime hourly position for per diem firefighters to provide standby coverage during weekdays and weekends in order to ensure adequate response capability,” the report recommends.
Another recommendation is to recast the chief’s position from an elected part-time stipend position to an appointed full-time, salaried position.
“Our analysis indicates that a full-time chief’s position is necessary in order to guide the department into a healthy, productive future,” the report recommends.
The report further recommends an inter-organizational agreement to further unite the work of the Fire Department and the forest warden, and develop standard operating procedures for both whenever they are responding together to a call.
Another recommendation calls for further exploration of grant funding, and another says that the fire district should start discussing the possibility of shared services with adjacent or nearby municipalities for “a more regional approach to fire protection and EMS delivery systems.”
Adams Fire Chief John Pansecchi said many of the recommendations touched on issues they had been aware of and working toward.
"Some of these things we know we need to get better at, but time is an issue," he said.
The department responds to about 360 emergency calls annually.
Houghton said he was "impressed with the dedication and commitment of the members of the department. For the most part, the department is well-equipped, well-managed and well-trained. They do their jobs very well and can be counted on to complete assignments given to them. They should be commended for their efforts."