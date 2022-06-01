Mohawk Theater is again for sale. Interested buyers have eight weeks to offer at least $100,000

NORTH ADAMS ⁠— The Mohawk Theater is, again, officially for sale.

On Wednesday, the city of North Adams published a request for proposals to purchase and redevelop the historic Main Street theater. Prospective buyers have until July 26 to submit plans for the space.

The city came close last year to selling the theater to developer Veselko Buntic, who planned to turn it into an event and performance space. When Mayor Jennifer Macksey took office this year, she decided to reject his proposal and to start the redevelopment process over again with more community input.

A buyer has to offer at least $100,000 for the 109-113 Main St. site. Any proposed transaction for less than that amount will be rejected, the city's request says. The theater was worth about $466,000 in its fiscal year 2022 assessment, according to the 100-page proposal.

As part of the sale agreement, the buyer must also pledge to preserve the marquee.

Macksey held public meetings in March to get residents' input on the theater's future. Notes from those meetings are included in the proposal to potential developers.

Anyone interested can peek inside the property next week. There will be an open house to view the theater June 9 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The city plans to close on a sale in September, a timeline in the document says.