NORTH ADAMS — On the side of the Center Street parking lot, a mural of bright green leaves has been painted on the ground. Soon, picnic tables will be installed.
Part of the lot is set to be turned into an outdoor plaza. The city's Chamber of Commerce received a $10,000 grant for the project from MassDevelopment, the state agency announced this week.
“We're excited that it's been announced finally and we can get these pieces into place so it's another asset to our restaurants," said Ben Lamb, a City Council member who is a volunteer project coordinator working on the initiative.
Grant money will be used to add outdoor seating, lighting and landscaping, according to a statement from MassDevelopment.
The space will not be assigned to a specific restaurant or business, said Suzy Helme, director of tourism and community events for the city.
"It's just to offer more casual outdoor space for visitors and residents," she said.
The plaza is planned for an unused pedestrian walkway in the parking lot, Helme said.
"This doesn't affect parking at all," she said. "It's not taking away parking spots."
During the coronavirus pandemic, Lamb said, there has been a "huge appetite" for more outdoor dining spaces, and this project will help meet that need.
Grant money is through a MassDevelopment COVID-19 response initiative.
“Amazing things can happen when communities reimagine underutilized public spaces, such as North Adams Chamber of Commerce’s vision for a parking lot steps away from the city’s Main Street," MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera said in a statement. “MassDevelopment is pleased to help the organization create Mohawk Plaza, a space that will increase foot traffic downtown, provide additional outdoor dining, and reinvigorate a prime public way.”