Resurfacing work begins on Howland Avenue/Route 8 in Adams

ADAMS — A pothole-ridden stretch of Howland Avenue/Route 8 is being fixed starting this week.

The road is being resurfaced between the roundabout at Friend Street and the town line with North Adams, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Work started Tuesday and will be ongoing weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through mid-November.

The road will remain open to vehicle travel, but some lanes will be temporarily closed. Drivers should expect delays on the road, the MassDOT warns.