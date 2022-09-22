<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Resurfacing work begins on Howland Avenue/Route 8 in Adams

A section of Howland Avenue near Specialty Minerals (copy)

Motorists navigate a section of Howland Avenue in Adams that is now being repaved. The project starts this week and will go until mid-November.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

ADAMS — A pothole-ridden stretch of Howland Avenue/Route 8 is being fixed starting this week.

The road is being resurfaced between the roundabout at Friend Street and the town line with North Adams, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Work started Tuesday and will be ongoing weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through mid-November. 

The road will remain open to vehicle travel, but some lanes will be temporarily closed. Drivers should expect delays on the road, the MassDOT warns.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all