U.S. Rep. Richard Neal helped change regulations that made it possible for a hospital to return to North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — The U.S. Congressman representing Berkshire County had a hand in changing regulations that could bring back North Adams Regional Hospital.
Richard Neal, D-Springfield, said he welcomes the news that Berkshire Health Systems is seeking approval to expand access to care in northern Berkshire County.
“This news comes just six months after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services began implementing proposals I championed to increase the number of Critical Access Hospitals across the country,” Neal wrote in an email to The Eagle on Thursday.
“I have spoken with President Biden about the challenges facing residents of rural and underserved communities in the First Congressional District and throughout the Commonwealth.”
Neal said that as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, he’s worked to expand access to health care throughout rural America, and he’s encouraged the Biden administration to address policy changes identified by the committee.
“Massachusetts’ hospital system is second to none. By reopening inpatient beds at their North Adams Campus and pursuing designation of that facility as a CAH, BHS is playing a critical role in expanding accessible healthcare to underserved communities, further cementing the state’s healthcare system as the envy of the nation,” Neal added.
State Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, also credited Neal for his involvement federally in getting the necessary regulations changed.
Critical access hospitals receive a special designation from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, but have to meet a number of criteria to do so.
The first is an easy one to clear in Berkshire County: a critical access hospital has to be located in a state that participates in the Rural Hospital Flexibility Program. Massachusetts is one such state. The hospital in question also has to be located in a rural area and go through the state's process to be designated a critical access hospital.
The sticking point for the North Adams Regional Hospital before was the distance between it and the Berkshire Medical Center. Per the federal guidelines, hospitals had to be located at least 35 miles away from each other by primary roads, defined as a numbered state or federal highway with at least two lanes going in each direction.
Those guidelines changed for the first time late last year making an exception for hospitals located around secondary roads — or one-lane highways — and mountainous regions. Such health centers only have to be 15 miles away from the nearest hospital. That allows the North Adams Regional Hospital, and a cavalcade of others, to pursue the designation.
Hospitals that were designated as critical access hospitals before 2006 can also be considered for designation now. The distance requirement has been a consistent topic of discussion since the designation was introduced, even resulting in a 2013 report, where the Department of Health and Human Services publicized their findings that nearly two-thirds of hospitals currently designated would not meet the location stipulations.
A critical access hospital can only have 25 inpatient beds, and must maintain an annual average length of stay of 96 hours or less per patient.
The hospital also must provide 24-hour emergency care services seven days a week.
As far back as 2014, Neal, who was part of the effort to change the federal regulations governing critical access hospitals, has been pushing for “critical care” status at North Adams Regional Hospital. There has also been a push for support on the state level since that time.
Past efforts to acquire the designation for the hospital failed because federal lawmakers wouldn't make an exemption for the distance regulation.