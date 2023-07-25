U.S. Rep. Richard Neal tours 'band-aided' roads damaged by recent flooding in North Adams and Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG — During the torrential rain earlier this month, part of West Road in Clarksburg was washed away.

Now concrete barriers on the side of the road block off a steep drop where the hillside along the road was severely eroded.

"We've got it band-aided, but good God we have to get something in place before winter," Town Administrator Carl McKinney said Monday afternoon standing at the site while showing U.S. Rep. Richard Neal the damage.

It will cost $844,000 to fix, McKinney said, quoting a recent assessment. A formal estimate will be key, Neal said. "Documentation is everything," he said.

West Road was one of several flood-damaged areas in the Northern Berkshires Neal toured Monday. His visit came about a week after Gov. Maura Healey visited the city to survey storm damage on a similar tour.

In total, damages in Clarksburg are roughly $1.8 million, a cost the town has applied to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency for help addressing, McKinney said.

In North Adams, city damage totals about $4.2 million, Mayor Jennifer Macksey said. That estimate has increased as more damage had been found, like deterioration of walls in Hillside Cemetery.

Minutes before Neal arrived at a section of State Street in North Adams that collapsed during the storm, it began to rain.

The spot on State Street is one of the worst areas in the city and has been difficult to repair because it keeps raining, Macksey told Neal while they stood behind orange barricades around the damaged area.

It's not yet clear how cities and towns will cover costs for these repairs. Statewide, damages need to reach at least $12.4 million to qualify for federal aid, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. MEMA did not immediately respond Monday to a request for more information.

The state assesses the damage and gives the information to the federal government, Neal said. "Once the documentation is assembled, we will get after it vigorously," he said.

When asked about the $12.4 million mark the state needed to meet to qualify, he did not seem worried. "They have some discretion, which is important," Neal said.

Neal, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Edward Markey and Rep. Jim McGovern all signed a recent letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture asking that the agency label the counties as disaster areas. That would open up more funding sources for them, the letter says. Neal said Monday he had not heard back yet, but was confident he would soon.

Climate change contributed to the heavy rain and flooding, Neal told reporters.

"It's pretty clear the harshness of the weather everywhere, whether it's the forest fires in Canada or the violent weather we've all witnessed, part of it is directly attributable to climate change."

To help with storm damage in North Adams, a group of volunteers from Team Rubicon, a nonprofit that sends people to help after natural disasters, traveled to the city. Fifteen to 20 people are helping residents with help from the city's fire department, Macksey said.

"They're not here to do work [the city], they're here to do work for the residents," she said. Volunteers will be staying at the city's former armory building on Ashland Street.

Several volunteers were at Michelle Groves' home on Church Street, where her driveway was totally destroyed by the storm — a several foot-deep driveway-shaped dirt hole remains.

Her insurance told her the flooding was not covered, she told Macksey and Neal on Monday while standing in her front lawn. She lives in the Adirondacks and has been using all her vacation time to come back to clean up her Church Street house, a family home she grew up in.