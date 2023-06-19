A North Adams group is organizing regular cleanups of the Hoosic River. Here's how you can help

NORTH ADAMS — A carpet, a folding chair and a mattress are among the larger items that Rosalyn Lincoln and Austin Thompson have recently found in and around the Hoosic River.

Through Mountain Warrior Conservation, a group Lincoln and Thompson started, they are hosting monthly river cleanups from now through fall in an effort they are calling the Great Hoosic River Cleanup of 2023.

The goal: to clean up the river and spread awareness about the natural resource, Lincoln said. “We have this beautiful piece of water that runs thorough the town.”

Originally, they planned to clean up various areas of the Hoosic River this summer and fall, but when they scoped out the river near Beaver Street this spring, they decided to focus all their attention there. “It’s definitely in need of the most love at this point,” Thompson said.

The couple started Mountain Warrior Conservation in 2020, soon after the pandemic’s onset. They began by picking up trash around the city with their friends, an activity they could do socially distanced, and they have been tackling litter since.

“Our long term goal is to promote change and inspire others to take action,” Lincoln said.

Geeg Wiles, a friend and North Adams resident, suggested that the group work on a river cleanup project, Lincoln and Thompson said. Wiles envisions the river one day becoming an area for more recreation, like kayaking.

That vision spoke to Lincoln and Thompson, they said. Both city natives, “we’ve seen river go into the state of disrepair it’s in,” Thompson said.

For years, Hoosic River Revival has been pushing for changes to the city’s crumbing flood chutes, and now a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers feasibility study of the chutes is moving forward.

That’s helped motivate the river cleanup initiative, too. “We wanted to assist,” Lincoln said, “because there’s other groups like Hoosic River Revival trying to bring the river back to life and utilize it for various purposes.”

The group's next clean up is scheduled for July 16.