Traffic alert: Road work in Cheshire causes long traffic delays on Route 116

CHESHIRE — A paving project in Cheshire is causing traffic delays.
People waited for up to 15 minutes Tuesday to continue their drives as work continued on Route 116.
Cheshire is spending more than $1.2 million in state and federal funds to fix parts of seven roads, including Route 116 to Savoy Road from the Adams town line. The projects have been underway since June.
A July 6 notice from the town informed residents that milling and paving on Route 116, Henry Wood Road and Stafford Hill Road, would begin July 11.
Town Administrator Jennifer Morse told The Eagle in April that she was unsure how long the road work would take, adding that road closures may be necessary.
The money will come from a MassWorks grant, Chapter 90 spending from the state and American Rescue Plan Act funding from the federal government. Cheshire has contracted LB Corp., of Lee, to carry out the paving projects, according to a release on the town website.
Work on the roads concludes with resurfacing. But before that, the company conducts pavement milling and excavation, asphalt leveling and structure adjustments.