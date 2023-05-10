Longtime former North Adams City Councilor and mayoral candidate Robert Moulton Jr. has died

NORTH ADAMS — A former longtime city councilor, Robert Moulton Jr., died from cancer at the age of 66 last week.
"He had great pride in his family, his kids, his siblings. He did everything he could for the family," his brother, Mark Moulton, said Wednesday.
Moulton served six nonconsecutive terms on the City Council and unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2013 and 2017. "I have a vested interest in seeing this city become a vibrant community," he told The Transcript during his 2013 campaign, adding that crime was his top concern.
The City Council had a moment of silence for Moulton at the body's meeting Tuesday night.
The oldest of 10 children, Moulton expanded his family's business, Moulton's Spectacle Shoppe, by opening a shop in Bennington, Vt., more than 40 years ago, Mark Moulton, an owner of the North Adams shop, said. He was no longer formally involved with the North Adams business after it and the Vermont shop formally separated, Mark Moulton said.
He added his brother was proud of his years of work with the North Adams Ambulance, which he was involved with in some form from its inception in the 1970s, and that hunting, poker, politics and spending time at Lake George were among his other passions.
"He was always up for a good conversion, whether about hunting, fishing or local politics," Mayor Jennifer Macksey, who knew him well, said. "My heart breaks for that family."
He always had an opinion, Mark Moulton said. "Sometimes they didn't align with the movement at the time, but he wasn't afraid to speak his mind."
In 2005, he made national headlines when he proposed a city ordinance that would limit the display of nude artwork, prohibiting "the public display of any picture, artwork, painting or statue that shows any nude or partially nude male or female that would be covered on a public beach."
The ordinance never did more than ruffle feathers at a time when the city was just starting to attract an artist community.
Moulton's opinion would, in July 2020, result in his resignation from the City Council and the School Committee when he was widely criticized for comments he made on his television show, "Let's Talk About It." He called Black Lives Matter a "terrorist organization" that has "hijacked the term 'racism'" and said that deaths from COVID had been "minuscule" globally. After the comments, he also resigned from his position as the president of the North Adams Ambulance board of directors.
His funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish.