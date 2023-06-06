The proposed roundabout at the Five Corners intersection in Williamstown has cleared another hurdle

WILLIAMSTOWN — The proposed roundabout at the historic Five Corners intersection may soon become a reality after the Conservation Commission approved a notice of intent last week.

A roundabout at Five Corners — which is known as a dangerous intersection — was first proposed by the state Department of Transportation in 2021. The state has argued that reworking the area, where routes 7 and 43 cross, will improve safety as well as the ability of pedestrians to cross near The Store at Five Corners and reach Bloedel Park.

The town’s Conservation Commission approved the notice of intent after a presentation from DOT consultants. Commissioners were informed that work on the project will start in 2024 and end in late 2025. Given the project’s proximity to the north branch of the Green River, the commission must decide whether the project is unobtrusive enough to go forward.

Now that the commission has given the green light, the DOT can find contractors and put the project up to bid. After a contractor is chosen, the commission will then review their plan — the last hurdle needing clearing for the project.

The advertising time frame to find a contractor begins in August, with construction to start in spring 2024.

Sara Kriesel, a civil engineer with BSC Group, told the commission on Thursday that the project, which replaces an existing intersection with a single-lane roundabout, “will dramatically reduce crashes at this site.”

According to the DOT’s notice of intent, safety challenges with the current intersection include speed, visibility, and difficulty making large vehicle movements.

The state’s case for roundabouts always cites safety. Officials have estimated that with a roundabout, crashes at Five Corners would fall by 71 percent. And fatal and serious injury crashes would decrease by 87 percent, due to slower vehicle speeds and the elimination of “T-bone” crashes.

The junction saw 1.52 crashes per million entering vehicles from 2013 to 2017. The department said in 2021 that this same period saw 20 traffic accidents with three injuries and one fatality. Four were head-on crashes. The crash rate is triple the statewide average crash rate at intersections without traffic signals.

The cost of the project now stands at $3,796,364, most of which will be paid for by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Surface Transportation Block Grant; 20 percent will be paid for by the state, DOT project manager Jonathan Freeman said in an email Monday.

Members of the public have raised concerns about the project. There were fears that the installation of a roundabout would compromise operations of the store at the historic junction, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1993. There were also worries that the steep grade on Route 7 north of the intersection would cause backups. The commission last week asked for noninvasive species to be planted in the center of the roundabout.

Many of the concerns have been addressed. Traffic at the intersection will be able to continue during construction.

“The upgrades will include a pedestrian connection from the Store at Five Corners to the entrance at Bloedel Park, truck aprons in the roundabout to allow for larger vehicle use, as well as stormwater and adjacent water main updates,” the DOT’s notice of intent reads.