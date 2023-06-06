Safa Zaki, Williams College's dean of faculty, tapped as Bowdoin College's 16th president

WILLIAMSTOWN — Safa Zaki, Williams College’s dean of faculty, has been tapped by Bowdoin College to be its 16th president as of July 1.
She was the unanimous choice of Bowdoin trustees' to replace Clayton S. Rose at the college in Brunswick, Maine.
Zaki was awarded an honorary doctor of laws degree at Williams’ commencement Sunday.
At commencement, Williams College President Maud Mandel said Zaki is “a superb teacher of novice students” as well as “a brilliant scholar and a gifted administrator.
"And even though you come from Egypt, you learned to love sledding," Mandel quipped. "Through all of this you’ve made only one crucial error of judgment that we know of: allowing yourself to be recruited as dean of faculty on the eve of a global pandemic.”
Mandel’s initial announcement of Zaki’s departure said she “sustained her focus on excellence in research, teaching and scholarship by supporting creation of the Rice Center for Teaching; launching our Grants Office; and overseeing numerous searches for new faculty. She also stepped into the historic responsibility of facilitating our move to remote and hybrid learning in response to the pandemic, and co-facilitated the transition to staff hybrid work.”
When she accepted the presidency, Zaki was quoted as saying, “I am particularly inspired by Bowdoin’s commitment to the common good, something I sensed in all my conversations throughout the search process and in my time on campus.”
Born in Egypt, Zaki grew up in several countries, including Tanzania, Syria, Jordan, and Trinidad and Tobago. She earned her undergraduate degree in psychology at the American University in Cairo and earned her master's and doctorate degrees in psychology from Arizona State University.
Zaki joined the faculty at Williams in 2002 as assistant professor of psychology. She was promoted to associate professor in 2005 and to full professor in 2010. She twice chaired the college's program in cognitive science. She was named John B. McCoy and John T. McCoy Professor of Psychology in 2022.
Mandel announced an expedited search to replace Zaki as dean of the faculty. No announcement of a replacement has been made.