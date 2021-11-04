ADAMS — The Adams Council on Aging already serves Savoy residents, but now, the towns of Adams and Savoy are making the arrangement a formal one.
Voters allocated money at Savoy’s annual town meeting for the shared services agreement, which the Adams Select Board approved unanimously Wednesday evening. Savoy will provide $35,000 for the Adams Council on Aging to serve Savoy residents, Adams officials said.
Since July 1, the council has fielded 185 inquiries from Savoy residents, said Barbara Proper, interim director of the body. In 10 of those cases, the council provided transportation for a medical appointment.
Beyond providing rides and free meals, the council also shares information with residents and provides other forms of support that can be difficult to classify, Town Administrator Jay Green said.
“We know that during the pandemic, frankly, one of the best services that the Council on Aging offered was nothing more than a telephone call,” Green said.
The council shares information about its programming through its monthly newsletters, which Savoy residents will be able to find at the Savoy Hollow General Store at 668 Main Road.
The agreement between the towns run through June 2022, but if all goes well, officials plan to consider a long-term regionalization plan.
With an aging population and the need for its services growing, the Adams Council on Aging plans to move from its 3 Hoosac St. headquarters to a new space at the building housing the former Adams Memorial Middle School, at 30 Columbia St. While the council would occupy space near the Valley Street entrance to the building, a move-in date has yet to be set.