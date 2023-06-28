Inspection of Black Brook Road bridge in Savoy shows 'additional deterioration'

SAVOY — The bridge on Black Brook Road is showing additional deterioration following a recent bridge inspection.
A team of five inspectors from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation used a bucket truck (also called a snooper truck) to inspect the bridge last week.
Two members of the team pounded on the steel underneath the bridge to test its integrity.
Three other people in hard hats waited and watched from above.
The inspection showed “additional deterioration” on the bridge, which was already designated as “structurally deficient,” according to a MassDOT spokesperson.
The structurally deficient designation “does not mean a bridge is unsafe,” Judith Riley wrote in an email to The Eagle Tuesday. “It means that there is measurable deterioration of the bridge elements and that a structure needs more extensive and frequent maintenance and inspection and should be considered for a full replacement or rehabilitation.“
Following the inspection, which necessitated closing part of the road, MassDOT is reviewing the extent of deterioration and “will perform an assessment of the current weight limit and determine if the current posting needs to be adjusted or if any other restrictions are needed at this time,” Riley wrote.
Inspections will take place at more frequent intervals from now on: every three months instead of every six.
A bridge replacement has been approved for 2028 and early bridge designs are underway, Riley wrote.
The project is anticipated to cost more than $1.9 million. In August 2011, Tropical Storm Irene’s damage closed the road. The road, which links Route 2 to the center of town, reopened in June 2017.