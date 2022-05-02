<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Savoy bylaw seeks ‘control’ of town’s cannabis future. Only one business would be allowed at a time

The Savoy Planning Board will hold a public hearing Tuesday on a proposed cannabis bylaw. The hearing will take place not at town hall but in the fire department, at 17 Center Road. 

SAVOY — Moving to protect a “vulnerable” town, officials in Savoy have shaped restrictive rules on cannabis businesses that go to a public hearing Tuesday.

“With no bylaws in place, we are in a vulnerable position,” the Planning Board says in an advisory. “As a town, we need to protect ourselves from potential expenses that a large commercial marijuana establishment could cost the taxpayers.”

Those costs, the board says, could hit residents through higher expenses to maintain roads, conduct impact studies or provide police services.

The proposed rules would allow one marijuana “establishment” to operate at any one time, and only after securing a special permit. No open air, outdoor cultivation would be allowed under the bylaw as written. The rules allow a cannabis retail operation with a special permit.

But, again, only if it is the lone cannabis enterprise.

“These limitations will give the Town of Savoy a significant level of control over which types and how many commercial marijuana establishments are allowed to operate here,” the Planning Board statement says.

The board is scheduled to take comment on in the town fire station, at 17 Center Road, starting at 7 p.m.

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Investigations editor

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, CommonWealth Magazine and with the Reuters news service.

