Savoy bylaw seeks ‘control’ of town’s cannabis future. Only one business would be allowed at a time

SAVOY — Moving to protect a “vulnerable” town, officials in Savoy have shaped restrictive rules on cannabis businesses that go to a public hearing Tuesday.
“With no bylaws in place, we are in a vulnerable position,” the Planning Board says in an advisory. “As a town, we need to protect ourselves from potential expenses that a large commercial marijuana establishment could cost the taxpayers.”
Those costs, the board says, could hit residents through higher expenses to maintain roads, conduct impact studies or provide police services.
The proposed rules would allow one marijuana “establishment” to operate at any one time, and only after securing a special permit. No open air, outdoor cultivation would be allowed under the bylaw as written. The rules allow a cannabis retail operation with a special permit.
But, again, only if it is the lone cannabis enterprise.
“These limitations will give the Town of Savoy a significant level of control over which types and how many commercial marijuana establishments are allowed to operate here,” the Planning Board statement says.
The board is scheduled to take comment on in the town fire station, at 17 Center Road, starting at 7 p.m.