Savoy's moderator appeals for help running the town in the wake of Russell Clarke's resignation

SAVOY — Voters approved every spending item at the annual town meeting Wednesday night in a gathering where the recent resignation of a Select Board member loomed in the background.
“We just added more work to the selectmen’s jobs,” Moderator Eric Krutiak said, after voters approved a warrant article put forth by petition that directs the board to develop a hiring policy as part of its personnel guidelines. He nodded in the direction of the two remaining Select Board members, Gerry Bergeron and Justin Kaczkowski.
“This is a good time to get involved,” Krutiak said.
Select Board member Russell Clarke resigned May 5 after nearly seven years on the board. A special election will take place this summer to fill the remaining two years of his term.
The moderator’s reference was also to the low voter turnout — less than 50 — and number of people running for office in the May 17 town election. Just four people ran for the 15 open seats in town government.
Clarke was one of the four running, and while he’ll keep his position of town constable, he won’t continue his positions on the Board of Health, Finance Committee and Conservation Commission. His notice of resignation did not provide a reason.
“I have a lot going on personally,” Clarke told The Eagle Wednesday. He praised the work of the Select Board and the town.
The Select Board this week directed Town Clerk Valerie Reiner to hold a special election to replace Clarke for the final two years of his term.
Savoy’s budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 will rise to more than $2.09 million, an increase of $68,297 or a little more than 3.3 percent.
Among the items voters approved as part of the budget were funding for education including $840,000 for the Emma Miller Elementary School, identical to this year’s funding. Principal Tracey Tierney said next year’s enrollment is expected to increase from 42 students to 43. The number of Savoy students is expected to drop from 24 to 22, with school choice students rising from 18 to 21.
Total education and education transportation spending comes to more than $1.1 million, an increase of $25,320.
Separate from the budget, the Select Board approved an appropriation of $9,000 toward a town audit. Last year’s town meeting approved $9,000 as well toward the $18,000 full cost to do one. The last town audit was done in 2014.
It was article 20, to see if the town will participate in the Woodlands Partnership of Northwest Massachusetts, that triggered the most discussion.
Melanie Glynn brought the item by petition and volunteered to be the town’s representative to the partnership, if the town decides to take part.
A total of 19 towns in northern Berkshire County and western Franklin County take part in the partnership, which aims to conserve forests and enhance the region’s rural, land-based economy, according to a brochure. Towns that join can get grants that have been up to $20,000 for things such as a rescue ATV or open space planning. Only Savoy and Colrain have not joined.
One resident wondered whether participation in the partnership would restore his ability to ride his off-road vehicle in Savoy State Forest.
The partnership has no jurisdiction over state lands, said Lisa Hayden, administrative agent for the New England Forestry Foundation.
Many at the meeting had questions and expressed skepticism.
Ultimately, voters tabled the matter based on the number of questions.
Savoy may still join, if the Select Board votes to do so, or by Town Meeting vote if an item is placed on a future warrant.