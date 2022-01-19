Savoy cites Center Road building project for wetlands violation

SAVOY — When it met Tuesday, the Savoy Conservation Commission expected to review the case with Urzula Aseltine of Northampton, who had been notified to appear. Aseltine did not attend.

“It’s disappointing that they did not show,” said Melanie Glynn, a commission member.

The commission issued an enforcement order against Aseltine in November for activity at 523 Center Road in Savoy that it determined to have violated the Wetlands Protection Act.

The Nov. 23 order said the property owner had to cease and desist actions in violation of wetlands rules and to file a restoration plan by May 15.

Aseltine must hire a consultant to advise on the restoration plan, according to the town’s enforcement order.

Aseltine bought the property for $20,000 on Dec. 30, 2020 from Kenneth A. Bernier of Worthington, according to land records.

The order concerns activity in wetlands on the site, not work on a structure being erected. The property is located north of Route 116, in an area dominated by the Savoy State Forest, including Borden Mountain to the east.