Savoy cites Center Road building project for wetlands violation

523 Center Road Savoy

A property at 523 Center Road in Savoy is under an enforcement order from the town Conservation Commission for wetlands violations. The property, shown here in a 2018 satellite photo, was purchased in late 2020 by Urzula Aseltine of Northampton. 

SAVOY — When it met Tuesday, the Savoy Conservation Commission expected to review the case with Urzula Aseltine of Northampton, who had been notified to appear. Aseltine did not attend.

“It’s disappointing that they did not show,” said Melanie Glynn, a commission member.

The commission issued an enforcement order against Aseltine in November for activity at 523 Center Road in Savoy that it determined to have violated the Wetlands Protection Act.

The Nov. 23 order said the property owner had to cease and desist actions in violation of wetlands rules and to file a restoration plan by May 15.

Aseltine must hire a consultant to advise on the restoration plan, according to the town’s enforcement order.

Aseltine bought the property for $20,000 on Dec. 30, 2020 from Kenneth A. Bernier of Worthington, according to land records.

The order concerns activity in wetlands on the site, not work on a structure being erected. The property is located north of Route 116, in an area dominated by the Savoy State Forest, including Borden Mountain to the east. 

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Investigations editor

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, CommonWealth Magazine and with the Reuters news service.

