Adams has hired a new leader for its Housing Authority. What does that mean for residents? Plenty if the organization is your landlord

ADAMS — The board that governs the town's Housing Authority has picked its next leader, and they didn't have to go very far to find him.
William Schrade, the maintenance director and modernization coordinator for the Pittsfield Housing Authority, will serve as the next executive director of the Adams Housing Authority. Its four-member board of commissioners picked Schrade for the job at its March 3 meeting, and he will begin training in June to start the position on July 1.
Through federally aided and state-aided programs, the authority provides housing to elderly people, people with disabilities and families.
Previously, Schrade spent seven years at the North Adams Housing Authority, where he worked his way up to the position of operations manager before leaving for Pittsfield in 2016.
In a phone interview, Schrade described the challenges that he expects to face and the goals that he has for the Adams Housing Authority once he steps into his new role.
Q: You said in your interview for the position that every housing authority is different. What do you see as unique about the Adams Housing Authority?
A: I look at [Adams Housing Authority Executive Director] Patti Volpe, who has been there for over 29 years, so those are big shoes to fill. I have a lot that I need to learn, but it’s an exciting challenge, an exciting opportunity. At a smaller housing authority, you get more of an opportunity to deal with your residents. We always want to be a good landlord no matter what, and I also want to keep a good relationship with the town. Pittsfield has 744 units, and that’s down to 94 in Adams. People say it’s no big deal downsizing, moving to a smaller housing authority, but what it actually does is that the position has more responsibilities than an executive director at a bigger authority, which has more staff. In Adams, there’s one full-time maintenance staff member, one half-time member and a woman works 25 hours [per week] ... There’s that accountability with the board of commissioners, who I look forward to working with, too.
Q: What do you see as the largest challenges that you will face in your new role?
A: You still have to lease up people. Nothing changes because you’re a smaller housing authority. I’m hoping in the future you’re going to see there’s going to be more collaboration between the small housing authorities ... If you have 20 smaller housing authorities facing the same issues like we all are, we want to be able to gang up together to be heard, that we need more help ... You’ve got to fill vacancies to keep the state satisfied. The other side too is you’ve got to find landlords who will accept Section 8 vouchers. So you have to work with landlords to make sure they see the benefits of the program.
Every housing authority will say there’s a huge backlog of capital projects. Adams is no different from Pittsfield, no different from Holyoke, no different from Boston, that more funding is needed for projects to keep up properties. I have a great working relationship with [the state Department of Housing and Community Development], the same people that deal with Adams. I think the biggest challenge is funding — capital funding and operations funding, too. Smaller housing authorities aren’t getting the same funding, and it’s a challenge to do things with a small operating budget.
I’m going to be looking at the five-year capital improvement plan, making sure we’re meeting the needs. But again, as I said in my interview, I’m not afraid to beg for money. So if we have an issue and we need to beg the state for emergency money, I’m not afraid to do that either. ARPA funding will give some additional help, as well as other grant money hasn’t gone to everybody yet. The Statehouse decided to send $150 million to capital projects for housing authorities, so we will be getting some additional money. We’ll be working to see which priorities and what things need to get done right away. But, we could probably use 10 times of what we’ll get.
Q: What should residents know about your leadership style?
A: I’m not looking to reinvent the wheel, but we’re always looking to make it smoother, as they say. I want to work together with my staff. It doesn’t matter if you’re an administrative assistant or the executive director: we all have a job to do, which is to provide safe housing. My door is open to staff, of course. My door will be open for residents. My door will be open for Adams officials and state officials, too. I won’t be an executive director who sits behind the desk, even though my time will be spent on the administrative stuff I think people need to realize that I’ll be out and about, and if there’s an issue, I’ll be there to address it. Some people call it “complaining.” I call it having a concern, and when you pay rent, you’re entitled to voice a concern, and it should be addressed.