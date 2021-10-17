CHESHIRE — Several police and first responder agencies continued their search on Sunday for an Adams woman missing since Friday in Cheshire.
Paula Kelsey, 77, was last seen Friday morning in the area of Richmond Hill, south of Hoosac Valley Middle and High School, according to Adams Police Sgt. Greg Onorato.
Onorato said agencies assisting Adams in the search are the state police — including air support — Cheshire police, Savoy Fire Department and Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue. He added some 30 to 40 rescuers are looking for the woman.
"Kelsey is suffering from an altered mental state and is probably very confused," Adams police posted on their Facebook page.
Adams police say Kelsey was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black leggings with black lace and white shoes. Her hair is dyed red.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelsey can call Adams police at 413-743-121, ext. 0.