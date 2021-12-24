A broken utility pole led police to close Union Street (Route 2) in North Adams.
As of midday on Friday, the street was closed between Miner Street and Gallup Street, with cars directed through an alternate route.
Police told The Eagle that the detail closing off the street was set to last through 4:45 p.m. on Friday but that they were not sure exactly when the pole would be fixed.
Photos showed the pole cracked and protruding into the street.
National Grid is responsible for fixing the utility pole.