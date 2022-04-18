CHESHIRE — A Select Board race and a ballot question highlight Cheshire's annual town election in May.
Former Selectman Ronald DeAngelis will challenge incumbents Chairwoman Michelle Francesconi and Mark Biagini for two, three-year terms on the Select Board.
The ballot question asks voters if they want the Tax Collector appointed rather than elected and combine the position with the Treasure's job.
Balloting is from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. May 2 at the Cheshire Community/Senior Center on School Street.
A number of incumbent candidates are running unopposed: Assessor Nancy Delorey; C.J. Garner for Board of Health; Water Commissioner Stephen LaFogg; Richard Francesconi for the Cemetery Commission; William Craig for the Northern Berkshire Regional Vocation School District Committee; and Planning Board member Francis Griswold. All are seeking three year terms except Griswold, who is after a five-year term.
Two other candidates running unopposed are Richard Scholz for one year on the Planning Board and Michael Henault chasing a three-year stint on the Hoosac Valley Regional School School District Committee.
Positions that are open and in need of write-in candidates are: Town Moderator, three year term; a two-year Assessor seat and a four year term on the Planning Board. Donna DeFino is the current moderator.