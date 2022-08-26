Senator Elizabeth Warren praised the president's student debt relief plan and says there's more work to be done

NORTH ADAMS — Though President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan didn't go as far as U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren wanted, she celebrated its potential impact when speaking to reporters in North Adams on Friday.

"Did I want more help? Sure did. And will I keep fighting for it? Of course I will," Warren said at City Hall. "But we need to take a moment to celebrate the change this makes in people's lives. The majority of people will get $20,000 in relief, and that's going to have a disproportionate impact on working families on people who need it most."

Warren made the comments on a visit to North Adams to meet with Mayor Jennifer Macksey and the Hoosic River Revival to talk about updating the city's aging flood control system.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced a plan to wipe out up to $20,000 in student debt for millions.

"We have created an America right now where if your folks can afford to write a check for you to go to school, you're gonna do just fine," Warren said. "But if you're born into a family that can't afford it, you now take on debt loads that are crushing. This is deeply unfair."

Congress also needs to work to lower the cost of higher education, Warren said. "That means we need to be making more public investments," she said. "We need to be making more federal investment into our schools. And we need to be asking our schools to be more transparent about the costs overall so that students can make good decisions up front, about the graduation rates, how long it takes to graduate and how their students are doing on the other side."