How much should short-term rental owners pay for an annual inspection in North Adams?

NORTH ADAMS — Though the City Council earlier this year approved regulations for short-term rentals, a fee for an annual inspection the rules created was not set.

Mayor Jennifer Macksey suggested Tuesday that the City Council set a $500 registration and inspection fee for short-term rental units, such as Airbnbs. The fee is just a suggestion, Macksey told councilors.

"I'm not committed to $500," she said.

“It's a business — we're treating it like a business," City Building Inspector Bill Meranti told the Council.

Councilors had mixed opinions on whether the fee was fair and they plan to vote on it in September.

"This seems excessive to me," Councilor Jennifer Barbeau said. Councilor Marie Harpin agreed, and thought the fee should be more on par with the $30 fee landlords pay to get a certificate of compliance to rent an apartment when its tenant changes. Like short-term rentals, people make money from long-term rentals, too, she said. "They are both a business."

Councilor Keith Bona saw the fees as a way to help the city.

"People have asked us, how can the city benefit from these short-term rentals besides people coming and leaving?" he said. "This is one perpetual way of doing that."

The fee to initially register a short-term rental should be higher, said Councilor Wayne Wilkinson. "These guys are making a ton of money," he said.

Some people are cashing in on short-term rentals, but there are also residents who rent out their house a handful of times each year and the money helps with their mortgage and taxes, Council President Lisa Blackmer said.

The council's General Government Committee will discuss the fee and it will come back to City Council in September.