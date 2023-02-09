Looking for something to do with the kids this weekend? Cheshire Fire Department's ice fishing derby is on, as long as the ice is safe

CHESHIRE — The coordinator for the Cheshire Fire Department’s sixth-annual ice fishing derby said it’s possible more than 500 anglers will try their luck this year.

“We typically have anywhere in the ballpark from like 250 to 350 people registered, and it’s usually about double or triple that out on the ice,” said firefighter and derby coordinator Cj Garner. “My guess is that we’re probably going to surpass 500 this year.”

The derby starts at 7 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, and ends at 4 p.m. It will have two age group categories: adults and kids 12-and-under, with a $15 entry fee for adults and free for kids. Funds go to the fire department. There are kids and adult prizes for the three largest fish of any species. Garner said the most common species include northern pike, large mouth bass, chain pickerel, “and we’ve seen some pretty decent sized perch.”

This would be the department’s seventh derby — Garner had the idea seven years ago — but it had to cancel one year due to COVID.

“I have a good feeling about this one. The way that the winter’s been, central and eastern Mass. haven’t gotten much ice, so the lake has been packed because people are traveling from all over the state to find ice to go fishing. Cheshire has ice right now,” Garner said. He expects participants from other states including New York and Connecticut.

A couple days before the derby, Garner will go out onto Cheshire Lake and take measurements of the ice. He will then post a map online so that people know where the ice is solid, where it’s suspect, and how to get onto the lake (for the non-locals). Garner posts the map on the derby’s Facebook page, the fire department’s Facebook, and he shares it to New England based ice fishing Facebook pages.

“If the ice isn’t safe, we don’t hold the derby,” Garner said.