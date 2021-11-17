<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank">
A leak from Specialty Minerals turned the Hoosic River milky white

The state DEP says it was likely calcium carbonate that caused the problem from Adams to the Vermont border

Hoosic River running white

The water in the Hoosic River was running white on Tuesday behind North Adams City Hall. The problem appeared to have cleared up by Wednesday morning.

NORTH ADAMS — Effluent from Specialty Minerals leached into the Hoosic River on Tuesday, turning the water milky white as it flowed from the company's Adams location and into North Adams, state officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The river was running clear by late Wednesday morning, but chalky residue was visible in places along the river's banks.

Hoosic river running clear

The Hoosic River was running clear Wednesday morning behind North Adams City Hall. A chalky residue is visible along the bank of the flood chute.

Specialty Minerals reported that the discharge was caused by a "process upset," according to an email from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

"The white color is likely sediment and solids associated with the manufacturing of precipitated calcium carbonate being discharged in SMI’s effluent," the DEP said.

The company reported that it had shut down its operation until the problem is resolved.

City Councilor Pete Oleskiewicz posted a photo on social media Tuesday after being contacted by numerous residents about the river's color.

This story will be updated.

