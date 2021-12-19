St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams will be open for holiday celebrations, despite a mold problem

ADAMS — Parishioners of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church will get to enjoy Christmas at their house of worship.
The Rev. Barrent Pease, pastor of the St. John Paul II Parish, announced at this weekend’s Masses that the upcoming religious celebrations will go on as scheduled, according to a spokesman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield.
In an email to The Eagle, spokesman Mark Dupont wrote that Pease is awaiting guidance from Adams town officials and the diocese regarding a mold report issued on St. Stanislaus, which was built in 1902.
That report, issued by EnviroBiomics of San Antonio, in late November, states that the analysis of mold samples taken from the church was well above safety levels. The Environmental Relative Moldiness Index registered 25.5. The index should be at 2 or lower to be considered safe.
The high reading prompted the testing company to state it was "ill advised" to continue using the church until the mold was removed or the situation reassessed.
EnviroBiomics said the mold is likely from water damage, but it didn't indicate the cause of the damage.
Church officials didn't respond to Eagle emails seeking comment on the mold issue.