St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams is again facing an existential threat. The community is rising to the challenge

ADAMS — Again facing an existential threat to their church, members of the St. Stanislaus Kostka parish community are chosing to fight for a future.

At the behest of the Most Rev. William Byrne, bishop of the Springfield Diocese, the Saint Stanislaus Kostka Preservation Committee held a public listening session Tuesday regarding the condition of the church, which is facing problems including black mold and roof decay.

The committee was formed in 2022 to address some of those issues, which were identified in a engineering report in 2020. It worked to develop a fundraising plan, and presented it to Byrne in January.

Recently, church leaders received a letter from the diocese requesting a listening session to "ensure that there is a consensus regarding the path the parish takes moving forward,” an announcement on the Catholic Parishes of Adams and Cheshire reads.

The committee presented a four-phase preservation plan, with a price tag of more than $4 million, in front of parishioners and community stakeholders Tuesday before a question and answer session. The event took about 90 minutes.

Kathy Luczynski, who serves on the parish council, opened the presentation by saying the future of the church is a personal issue for her and others.

“It’s been an emotional journey for some of us, to think, there’s an extremely high amount that’s due … and the church may close,” she said. “My grandparents were the immigrants who came from Poland and helped to open this church.”

She referenced the engineering report, which said the church needs $2.8 million worth of repairs, eliciting a quiet but pronounced reaction from those gathered.

The church initially was made aware of steeple issues in 2018 and 2019, before the problems in the 2020 report were identified. The committee questioned the accuracy of a 2021 mold report, and said the air in the sanctuary is clean to breathe. Luczynski acknowledged a mold problem downstairs.

The committee presented parishioners and the diocese with three choices: Close the church and sell the building, allow further deterioration and likely demolition, or preserve the church. The committee believes in preservation, and based on the people who spoke Tuesday, so do the parishioners.

Parishioner Dick Moreau appealed to those gathered to fight to keep the church open. “I’ve seen so many churches closed,” he said. “With what we have going on in our society today, the last thing we need is another church to close.”

Two young parishioners, Tim Kupiec and Jenna Masselli, said the church should reach out to younger people to make sure the church has a life after renovations.

“No offense to a lot of you, but we need to attract the younger generation,” Kupiec said. “I’m one of the few people I know who still willingly goes to church.”

“I think it would be wise to reach out to the colleges in the area,” Masseli said.

Parisioner Judy Fairweather exemplified the St. Stan’s spirit.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to preserve this church,” she said.

The diocese has not yet made a decision on whether it will support the committee's plan.

The committee believes the church’s past history of determination, its historical financial support from parishioners, the current financial stability of the parish and the possibility of making the church a tourist destination all bolster preservation efforts.

Preservation plan The committee proposed a four-phase project that would cost more than $4 million total. • Phase one would address the issues with the steeple, rectifying the mold problem and blocking water from getting in the church, in part by repairing the roof. That would cost approximately $1,180,000. • Phase two would remediate existing mold and restore Kolbe Hall to be both a memorial hall and parish community center. That would cost an estimated $1,755,000. • Phase three would focus on the long-term preservation of stained glass windows, costing $1,285,000. • Phase four would provide for remaining recommended improvements in the 2020 report as needed, costing $450,000.

The committee plans on a fundraising effort with online outreach to parishioners, school alumni, local community, the diocesan community, social media, the national Polish community and large donors.

St. Stan's closed in 2008, during a merger with Notre Dame des Sept Delores and St. Thomas Aquinas churches, but reopened as a mission of Blessed John Paul Church (the former Notre Dame) in 2012 after an Apostolic Signatura from the Vatican's highest appeals court reversed the closure.

Throughout the closure, former parishioners held a round-the-clock vigil that went on for 1,150 days.

The diocese had originally closed the 110-year-old church as a cost-cutting measure. The appeal of that decision took three years to wend its way through the Vatican's court system, culminating in the reversal.

The brick church traditionally served Polish immigrants to Adams, many of whom worked in the town’s cotton and paper mills. The building’s cornerstone was laid in 1902. For more than a century, parishioners climbed the seven stone steps to its inviting set of three bronze-colored double doors.

But in recent years, the church has faced a host of physical issues with the building.

In 2021, the reverend at the time, Barrent Pease, warned parishioners that because of a black mold problem and a lack of funds to solve it, the church would be shuttered and parishioners would be moved to Notre Dame Church. That announcement did not go over well. Pease’s declaration did not come true. His tenure at the church was short-lived.

The 2020 report by Kuhn Riddle Architects found that the church’s slate and copper roof is at the end of its “functional life.” It said work should be undertaken in the next few years to head off deterioration, though a complete roof replacement could wait 10 to 15 years.