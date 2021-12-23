‘Family’ at St. Stan’s school in Adams will persevere, its leader says

ADAMS — A priest’s warning last weekend that building needs might force the closing of the St. Stanislaus Kostka Church set the phones ringing at the parochial school next door.

Quote "There is no talk of closing the school. Please do not worry.” — From the message being shared with the St. Stanislaus Kostka School community in Adams

Was the future of the school, home to more than 100 students, in jeopardy?

Principal Joseph Rogge coached members of his staff to give a simple answer: As a diocesan entity, the St. Stanislaus Kostka School is separate financially from the St. John Paul II Parish that includes the church with which it shares a name.

“People were in shock about the possibility of the school closing,” Rogge said.

In remarks during homilies at St. Stan’s and Notre Dame Church, the Rev. Barrent Pease warned parishioners that a mold problem at St. Stan’s, coupled with documented and costly building needs, could compel the church to close.

That forecast, which had not been shared in advance with the parish council, stunned parishioners, some of whom joined a three-year vigil that succeeded in reversing the Springfield Diocese’s 2008 decision to close St. Stan’s.

While some other Catholic schools in Berkshire County are part of their local parishes, such as St. Mary’s in Lee, St. Stan’s operates under the leadership of the diocese’s school superintendent.

“It does make things a little bit different,” Rogge said.

The school gets limited funding from the Adams-Cheshire parish, Rogge said. It enrolls about 110 students in prekindergarten through eighth grade.

Rogge said he asked colleagues to tell concerned parents and guardians that the school would notify them about any changes at the church next door that might affect school operations. Students at St. Stan’s held a pageant inside the church last week, and make use of the space for Mass and other events.

The school’s scripted message to families includes this: “No official decision has been made to close the church. There is no talk of closing the school. Please do not worry.”

Rogge, at 74, is a veteran educator in North County and former superintendent of North Adams Public Schools. He joined St. Stan’s in 2018, after service in public and parochial schools. His family’s connection to St. Stan’s goes back nearly a century.

His mother attended St. Stan’s in the 1930s.

“I am walking in a building where my mother spent many years,” he said by phone from the school. He didn't need proof of that, but came across it one day nonetheless, when he found one of his mother’s report cards in a storage closet.

“It’s a family atmosphere here," Rogge said.