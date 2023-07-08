Adams Fire District Prudential Committee reduces St. Stanislaus Kostka School water bill bloated by pipe leak

ADAMS — Did a water leak at the St. Stanislaus Kostka School exacerbate the mold problem at the church next door?
The question concerned members of the Fire District Prudential Committee, which oversees the town’s water service. And the question came up at a meeting with members of the St. Stan’s school.
St. Stan’s school was meeting with the committee and appealing a recent water bill of $3,000 — a sum that surged because of a February water leak that may have lasted between three and five weeks.
The Prudential Committee ultimately agreed to reduce the school’s water service bill by $2,500.
The committee learned that the leak did not affect the church building’s mold problem, according to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield and local officials from St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Church and the St. John II Parish. A diocesan entity, the St. Stanislaus Kostka School is separate financially from St. John Paul II Parish. The school is on Summer Street adjacent to the church.
The leak “was isolated to just this auxiliary building, which houses the kindergarten class,” diocese spokesman Mark Dupont said in an email.
Throughout the diocese, maintaining aging buildings is “an ongoing challenge,” Dupont said. And that’s why the diocese asked for some financial forgiveness from the Prudential Committee. The committee acknowledged, too, that the school doesn’t have much money.
During discussions, committee member Allen Mendel asked if any water from the leak had been getting in the church.
Kathy Luczynski, who serves on the parish council, said the leak hadn’t impacted the church next door. She said there was a threat of the leak affecting the church, “but it was avoided.”
The air in the church’s sanctuary is OK to breathe; the mold problem persists in the basement areas.
Mold is just one of the physical problems of the church. In June, the St. Stanislaus Preservation Committee presented parishioners with three choices: Close the church and sell the building, allow further deterioration and likely demolition, or preserve the church. The committee believes in preservation, and so do the parishioners. The committee is awaiting the go-ahead from the diocese to begin fundraising efforts.
Members of the Prudential Committee noted that there are general water and maintenance issues on the parish campus that need to be resolved.
In an email to The Eagle, Dupont called the leak “an isolated incident.”
And he thanked the Prudential Committee for its help.
“We are most grateful to the board,” Dupont wrote.
The Prudential Committee controls the budget of the fire district and has the ability to grant abatements — or reductions in charges — for water service.
Any resident or entity that is able to establish that they’ve had an issue and hired a plumber to take a look at it can seek an abatement when facing a heavy bill. In some cases, people and entities can claim hardship to qualify for an abatement.