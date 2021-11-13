A $400,000 state grant will assist the Williamstown Fire Department with design work on a new fire station.
The Williamstown Prudential Committee purchased a Main Street property in 2018, intending for construction of a new station on that property to replace a Water Street facility built in 1950. A 2019 fire safety audit confirmed the need for a new station, noting that the Water Street station is too small to house the full fleet of four firetrucks, or to accommodate firefighters gearing up for a call.
The funding comes through the new Rural and Small Town Development Fund program, the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development said in a Wednesday news release. The first round of funding distributes $3 million to 16 towns with populations below 7,000 or a population density of less than 500 people per square mile.
Williamstown, which received the maximum grant of $400,000, was the only Berkshire County community to receive a grant.
Design of the new station, the release said, will aim “to improve and meet standards and guidelines as recommended by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the Aire Force Fire Station Design GuideAire Force Fire Station Design Guide to improve the station’s response time, deployment, and rescue process.”