ADAMS — The state Environmental Police are probing an incident in which someone dumped materials from an overlook area on the road near the summit of Mount Greylock.
A spokesman for the department declined to provide specifics, saying an investigation is ongoing.
That response came after The Eagle asked the department about the status of a probe into a report of foodstuffs being discarded from a commercial delivery vehicle within the Mount Greylock State Reservation.
The Eagle this week inspected the area at the Adams Overlook believed to have been the location of the dumping, on Rockwell Road near the intersection of Notch Road.
Brush in the area showed signs of having been knocked down or trampled in places, but no significant amount of trash was found.