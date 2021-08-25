NORTH ADAMS — A study looking at how to address issues at Greylock Elementary School is moving forward.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority’s Board of Directors decided Wednesday to move a feasibility study of a potential school construction project forward.
"It's not feasibility solely for Greylock. It's feasibility for the project that would service the west end of the city," Superintendent Barbara Malkas said Wednesday afternoon. That includes the possibility of consolidating schools and using Brayton Elementary School as the building.
State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg said in statement that "the feasibility study will carefully examine potential solutions to the issues identified at the school’s facility and will help us develop the most cost-effective plan to address those issues."
