Howland Avenue/Route 8 in Adams has been long been a headache for drivers. A resurfacing project is about to change that.

ADAMS — One of the busiest thoroughfares in town will soon be getting a major upgrade.

The state is preparing to completely resurface Howland Avenue/Route 8 in the north end of town. Work will be performed this fall on a stretch of the road between the roundabout near 7-Eleven and the Adams-North Adams town line.

For years, that section of Howland Avenue has been a headache for drivers. The right-hand lane, also known as the slow lane, is in such poor shape that people ride in the faster left lane instead, forcing faster drivers to pass on the right.

The project will be entirely funded by the state, Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokeswoman Judith Reardon Riley wrote in an email to The Eagle. “MassDOT is aggressively working to resurface this corridor prior to the winter 2022-23,” she said.

The cost of the project has not been determined because MassDOT is still working on the preliminary scope of details, Riley said. All work will be performed by MassDOT and its contractors.

The road will be milled and resurfaced with a relatively thin layer of asphalt, in anticipation that the town will come in five to seven years from now and completely rebuild the span in a new design that is now underway, according to town officials.

“Howland Avenue, which is a critical thoroughfare, is beyond the ability and resources of the town to properly maintain,” said Jay Green, town administrator. “We have obtained quotes in the neighborhood of $1 million to properly address the deteriorated condition.”

On average, Green added, Adams only receives $275,000 each year as part of the commonwealth’s Chapter 90 local roadway assistance program.

Howland Avenue is the responsibility of the town, but state Rep. John Barrett III, along with town officials, had been lobbying MassDOT to include the road project in this year’s list of projects.

“This is a significant victory for our community and the thousands of residents who use that roadway daily,” Green said.

The town is working with VHB Engineering to revise the long-term concept for the reconstruction of Howland Avenue, according to Eammon Coughlin, director of community development for Adams.

The goals of the long-term project are to improve safety, move traffic more efficiently and create a more attractive gateway into downtown Adams. “We are pursuing federal funds for construction, so we are at least five to seven years out on building the project,” Coughlin said.

The current plan calls for reducing the number of travel lanes on Howland Avenue from four to two, with one travel lane in either direction. Most of the medians will be removed, but the one in the southern end of the project area around Specialty Minerals will remain and include appropriate breaks to allow traffic to turn into and out of the facility.

“North of Specialty Minerals, we are looking at a center shared turn lane instead of the landscaped median,” Coughlin added. “The center turn lane will allow all residents and businesses to turn left to and from Howland.”

To accommodate bicycle traffic, the plan includes a 10-foot-wide shared use path on the east side of the roadway that can be used by bicycles and pedestrians, he said. There will also be a new pedestrian sidewalk installed on the west side of the road. The new design is expected to create areas to plant trees to beautify Howland Avenue in the new median and on the road side.

Town residents will have a chance to review the latest plans for Howland Avenue at an upcoming public outreach meeting, possibly as soon as September, Coughlin said.

“Our goal is get public support and consensus around the new approach so that we can move into the next stage of design,” he said.