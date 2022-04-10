WILLIAMSTOWN — The historic Store at Five Corners is a step closer to reopening.

Corey Wentworth, a chef and Hancock resident, will operate the cafe and general store, the Store at Five Corners Stewardship Association, a nonprofit that has been working to revive the business, announced on Friday.

"I've been cooking my entire life," Wentworth said. "This marks a big milestone in my life. I'm super excited to make it my own and welcome the entire community into the store."

"He is very committed to community and having a community gathering place where friends and neighbors can sit and have a meal together, which is what the store has been and we want to return it to," said Karen Charbonneau, president of the Store at Five Corners Stewardship Association.

Before the store closed in July 2020, Wentworth worked there, and he previously worked at Tourists hotel, Flour Bakery + Cafe in Boston, and Fore Street Restaurant in Portland, Maine, according to the Store at Five Corners Stewardship Association.

“I’ve lived my life in kitchens, and they are one of the spaces that make me happiest and they are where I feel the most energized and engaged," Wentworth said in a statement. "Cooking delicious, honest food that centers amazing local ingredients, giving people a satisfying meal and experience that brings them joy, and nurturing a welcoming gathering space is a large part of who I am.”

The Store at Five Corners Stewardship Association owns the building and will be responsible its maintenance, and Wentworth will own and operate the business, Charbonneau said.

In January, the nonprofit bought the property on New Ashford Road.

The group has raised around $800,000 — funds they put toward buying the property, renovating it, and and creating an endowment — and it continues to fundraise to meet its $1.5 million goal, Charbonneau said.

"It was a community space for the people in Williamstown," Charbonneau said. "A lot of people that live in north county commute to central and south county. They would stop there for breakfast and coffee. People would have lunch there."

The group sent out a survey to 160 people asking residents if they wanted to see the business reopen as a cafe and market, Charbonneau said. "In five days we got 132 responses. It was just compelling how important the store was to people — how much they missed it, how much they wanted it to open."

She added: "We have worked very hard over the past couple months to make this a reality ... We are really hopeful for its success. We're hoping the community will come out in great numbers and support us."

Wentworth said he hopes to open in mid-June. "We definitely want to open as early as possible," he said, "so we can be ready for everyone in the summertime."