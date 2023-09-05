East Hoosac Street in Adams is closed after firefighters respond to a structure fire

ADAMS — A fire at a two-story residence Tuesday morning displaced six people and rendered the home uninhabitable.
The Red Cross is helping the residents who were displaced by the fire at 40 East Hoosac St., Adams Chief John Pansecchi said Tuesday. Nobody was injured. The street closed down while firefighters fought the fire.
At about 9:24 a.m. Tuesday, Adams firefighters responded to the address, Pansecchi told The Eagle on Tuesday afternoon. On the way to the fire, Pansecchi saw smoke showing from a distance, and brought in aid from the North Adams, Cheshire and Savoy fire departments.
“I got on the scene, and there was heavy smoke coming from the basement and the first floor,” Pansecchi said. “The first floor was nothing but thick black smoke.”
The fire likely started in the basement, and it took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
At the time of the fire, four people were home, but had evacuated before they got hurt and were waiting outside when firefighters arrived. Pansecchi said they heard a pop in the basement, then the house shook, which alerted them to the fire. He added that the cause of the fire is electrical.
“We kind of got lucky, the fire side of the basement gave off enough heat to cause the water line to separate, so the water in the basement was keeping the fire in check,” Pansecchi said.
Pansecchi said that the house is currently uninhabitable, with smoke damage on the first and second floors, damage from the fire in the basement, and electrical issues.
Cheshire and North Adams police, the water department, the electric company and Berkshire Gas all responded to assist. Adams ambulance was also on the scene.