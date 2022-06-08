North Adams school superintendent's contract renewed through 2025

NORTH ADAMS — With a renewed contract, Superintendent Barbara Malkas will continue to lead the North Adams schools.

The School Committee voted Tuesday night to approve a new contract for Malkas through 2025. Her current contract was set to expire at the end of this month.

"I am very happy we are locking you in for another three years," School Committee member Tara Jacobs said.

The contract includes a salary of $148,129 in the coming year. That's a 1.85-percent increase from her current salary of $145,433, according to her contract.

The new contract, like her current one, has raises built in subject to negotiation and by July 2024 her pay could be up to $153,629.

Malkas was chosen as superintendent in 2016. Previously, she was superintendent of Webster Public Schools and a deputy superintendent at Pittsfield Public Schools.