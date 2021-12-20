The survey's co-author, Stephanie Boyd, supplied a few samples of anonymous comments from survey respondents:
"I believe I already have sufficient knowledge to compare the two options. I also believe the short-range considerations are greatly outweighed by the long-range detriment if Williamstown goes forward with the artificial turf option."
"It completely baffles me how a community that claims to be so environmentally conscious can justify artificial turf. I'm also a little baffled at how a comprehensive analysis and long term plan hasn't been done. I was at the school board meeting pre-COVID where they said they would be doing this. It doesn't matter if you are pro or against artificial turf. To not know how much maintenance and disposal will cost and having plan a plan in place for future funding is not fiscally responsible. “
"I have concerns about the environmental impact of artificial turf. I have even deeper concerns about the emphasis placed on sports at Mt. Greylock. This money could be much more wisely spent on academics and the arts.”
"As the parent of several former Mt Greylock athletes, I don't think the few extra weeks of playtime that is claimed as the benefit of an artificial field will have much of an impact on the enjoyment or development of high school athletes and, in fact, poses many more risks to their wellbeing, between increased abrasions and impact injuries, exposure to volatilized chemicals, increased risk of overheating, and respiratory disease from inhaling stirred up dust. And then there are the ecological and greenhouse gas impacts of artificial grass. And all for a higher up-front cost, not to mention the cost of disposal and replacement every 8-12 years in perpetuity. This seems very clear-cut to me.”