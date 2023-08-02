Susan Hakes is coming back to Adams — first with a window display chronicling her career

ADAMS — “The Grandmother of Dance in Northern Berkshires” is coming back to town.
Four artists are presenting a retrospective of the career of Susan Hakes, an Adams native, who taught dance in the Northern Berkshires for 44 years, beginning in 1962, at Russell Field as part of the Adams Parks and Recreation Department's summer programming.
The summer long retrospective, being unveiled at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, in the windows of the Mausert Block, 19 Park St., will culminate in a presentation, "Suson Hakes: From Russell Field to Las Vegas," 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at The Adams Theater. The exhibit is part of the building’s Maus-Art program.
The creative look at Hakes’ career — which included The Costume Shop and the founding of the Berkshire Dance Theatre in 1982 — featuring archival photos and more, is organized by Gail Sellers, Greg Lefave, Tammy Marie Peltier and Barbara St. Pierre. Each storefront window will represent Hakes’ journey and celebrate her 60-plus-year career in dance, which continued after she moved to Nevada.
“She taught dance to more than 30,000 students ages 3 to 80 in Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, and now in Nevada,” a news release from Mausert Block owner/developer REDPM reads. “She produced, designed, directed, choreographed or costumed over 400 dance, theatrical, skating, pageant, musical theater, television, and radio productions.”
Many students of Hakes have gone on to successful careers in show business.
Hakes and the Berkshire Dance Theatre pared ways in 2004. She closed The Costume Shop in 2006.
The October event will feature thousands of student photos, video clips from 50 shows, and newspaper clippings, ads and programs from 1962 through 2022. The clips include performances from Massachusetts, Vermont and Nevada of ballet, modern dance, lyrical, tap, jazz, improvisation, break dancing, ballroom, folk dance, and musical theater. Dance schools and programs represented include: Brookfield School of Dance, The Studio, Berkshire Dance Theatre, Sun City Anthem Performing Arts Club, Kaleidoscope Productions and Spotlight Club, Sun City Anthem TV.
Hakes, who now lives in Nevada, will be on hand for the October event.
"There are dancers coming from all over the country! I haven't seen some of them in 50 years!," Hakes said in an email to The Eagle.
Admission to "Susan Hakes: From Russell Field to Las Vegas" at The Adams Theater, 2 p.m. Oct. 7, is free but reservations are required. Tickets are available at 888-401-5022 or adamstheater.org