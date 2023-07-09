What does the Governor's Council do? The Eagle catches up with North Adams' Tara Jacobs, who has been serving on it for the past seven months

NORTH ADAMS — Last year, Tara Jacobs, a city resident, was elected to the Governor’s Council to represent western Massachusetts.

It’s rare for Berkshire County residents to get elected to the council. The Governor’s Council meets weekly to approve the governor’s appointments for judges, clerk magistrates and members of groups like the state Parole Board. The group also weighs in on the governor’s pardons and commutations.

Jacobs’ district includes Western Massachusetts, including all of Berkshire and Franklin counties, and most of Hampshire and Hampden counties. Councilors serve two-year terms. Jacobs’ predecessor Mary Hurley, a retired judge and East Longmeadow resident, decided not to run for reelection.

Seven months into the job, The Eagle checked in with Jacobs to talk about her new role.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: What has being on the Governor’s Council entailed so far? How would you would explain the job to constituents?

A: I always start by explaining it because I’m doing all I can to raise awareness for the role, but still the majority of people have never even heard of it, let alone know what it does. It’s a council of eight and our role is to give advice and consent to the governor’s nominees for judges and clerk magistrates and Parole Board members and other positions across the judiciary. There are some other roles where we give our advice and consent, including things like notaries and justices of the peace. And then we weigh in on pardons and commutations as well as some other things but the list is kind of long.

It’s been interesting, when I started, the new administration was starting as well. So for me, that’s been fantastic because I am very excited to work with this particular administration and because I’m coming into the role new, so too are they and so it’s been kind of a learning experience.

For judges and clerk magistrates, they first go through another vetting group called the JNC, the Judicial Nominating Commission. They had to recruit them, they had to do some orientation, work with them, get them sworn in and so that took several months. They have a stack of applications for the various judicial postings and other postings. Then there’s another few groups (who review applicants) after that. So there’s a pipeline that Governor’s Council is at the end of and so it’s been quiet [a] while we’re waiting for those nominees to start rolling in. But there’s 30 plus judicial postings, there’s some clerical positions and spots on the Parole Board — we’re going to be very busy once we get started.

We just reappointed Dr. Charlene Bonner to the Parole Board and she’s a forensic psychologist who has enormous respect and support from both her fellow Parole Board members but also parole officers.

Q: Last month, Governor Haley recommended seven pardons. What your reaction is to that? Where and when does the Governor’s Council come in on those pardons?

A: I’m super happy, excited and proud to see pardons come through so early in the administration, because I think it’s a sign of the values of this administration, and also the courage because it’s been a recent trend that governors’ administrations have waited until they’re about to step out the door to do them.

(In many cases) they were teenagers when they had their offenses. This happened decades and decades ago. They’ve led exemplary lives since then of service to their communities. Some of them have done some incredible, incredible things, and there’s this barrier — because it was on their record — for them to do the full achievement of their aspirations. But even with that limitation, the things they’ve achieved are just so impressive.

I think we’re all enthusiastically in support [of the pardons].

I actually reached out and I called all the cases to talk to each individual person and [see] what the impact of this has been on their life and what they’re hoping will be different going forward. Those were amazing conversations.

One guy [Terrance Williams] was 15 years old and was horsing around with his best friend. The parents of the kid didn’t want it prosecuted. ... And it was prosecuted. It’s not a good thing — he hit his friend with a stool. I think that calls for disciplinary consequences. [The prosecution] seems like a big overreaction for what happened.

[Williams] started a nonprofit for youth and elderly marginalized members of the community to promote positive things for their lives. He had wanted to be a cop his whole life and this kept him from doing that. I think our consensus was this never should have been prosecuted to begin with, so of course, [a] pardon is so deserved. But he’s just one example of many people who are living lives that are hampered somewhat by decisions like that.

To answer your other part of the question, the process is that the Parole Board makes recommendations to the governor on pardons. The governor can then choose to ask the Governor’s Council for advice and consent on those pardons. So the governor asks us to approve, but the Governor’s Council can veto and then that’s final. [However,] a person can apply again.

Q: After the election, you said one of the things you were most excited about was bringing more diversity the judicial bench and thinking about how you would do that. How are you thinking about that now?

A: I have been doing a lot of outreach and [connecting] with individuals and groups who represent marginalized communities in an effort to encourage lawyers to put an application in for judicial postings and current sitting judges. There’s going to be an opening on the Supreme Judicial Court in a few months. Western Mass. has not had a seat at that table for a very long time. It would be amazing for us to have somebody from Western Mass.

Someone has to get the nomination from the governor and make it through the other vetting and then end up in Governor’s Council chambers for me to be able to support [them]. I can encourage people to apply and if there’s someone that I think would be fantastic.

We’ve had the discussion, too, about areas of practice. There’s kind of a trend where it kind of skews towards former prosecutors becoming judges. There’s other legal areas that deserve to have representation on our judicial benches and I’d love for us to get to a more of a balanced place in terms of women and people of color and areas of legal practice and LGBTQ+ [people] and even things like diversity in terms of people who have disabilities being represented on the bench. I think it creates a more just and fair judicial system. We’ll see who the Healey administration nominates.

Q: You have been on the North Adams School Committee and Library Board of Trustees. Do you plan to stay on those bodies?

A: Because it’s been so slow picking up on the Governor’s Council side, it’s been hard to really know for sure what the workload is going to feel like when it really gets underway.

My School Committee term is up for reelection this cycle [this fall], so I’ve been collecting my signatures. There’s still some really important things on School Committee that I would love to be a part of helping to accomplish. Realistically, if it comes to a point where the Governor’s Council work becomes overwhelmingly time consuming, I may rethink things.