Huff Templeton of Williamstown jumps into the race for Adam Hinds' state Senate seat

WILLIAMSTOWN — Huff Templeton is running for the state Senate seat held by state Sen. Adams Hinds, who is running for lieutenant governor of the Bay State.

State Rep. Paul Mark, D-Peru, is also running for Hinds’ seat.

Templeton says he doesn’t have anything against either one of them, but felt like the time was right to give Senate service a try.

Quote "People who work in town should be able to live in town.” Huff Templeton, candidate for state Senate

“I think Adam Hinds has done a great job,” he said. “But he’s got other priorities right now.

Templeton will face off against Mark during the state’s Democratic primary Sept. 6.

Templeton has worked as a small business manager in different settings and as a community activist in Williamstown. He served on the former Williamstown Elementary School Committee for about a year in 2010.

At the time, he tried to help the school overcome a challenge in meeting state-mandated standards for students with special needs.

He serves on the Williamstown Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee and believes the town faces a lack of truly affordable housing in town.

“When I’m talking to people who have two jobs and putting up with rent hikes, people are feeling the effects of that all the time,” Templeton said. “It’s problematic. People who work in town should be able to live in town.”

One national issue that should be at the top of everyone’s list is a coming Supreme Court ruling that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

“We need to mobilize locally to oppose overturning Roe,” Templeton said. “It’s time for all-hands-on-deck. We need to protect the right to abortion, and make sure that in any case, Massachusetts should be a safe haven for those seeking the medical procedure.”

On other issues, he said the state should step in to favor outdoor growing of marijuana, because cultivation indoors is more intensive and expensive. It would increase revenue to the towns, and it would increase the supply for local stores.

“It shouldn’t be up to the towns to solve this problem,” Templeton said. “Western Mass. could take advantage of this opportunity. The state should step in.”

As for solar power, Templeton said that there should be a way to set up solar panels without clear-cutting trees to make the room.

But solar panels should not be mandated, rather solar energy should be incentivized, he added.

“Solar power is certainly part of the equation,” Templeton said.

And he doesn’t have a high opinion of Gov. Charlie Baker administration.

“Having a Republican in the corner office waters down the progressive streak in Massachusetts,” he said. “I think we need a Democrat in the corner office.”