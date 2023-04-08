'The Easter Bunny will come and visit you.' Area residents enjoy an Easter eve trip on the Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum's Bunny Hop Train

“Children should remain seated for the ride … the Easter Bunny will come and visit you.”
A conductor joyfully introduced the Easter Bunny, and the first of three “Bunny Hop Train Rides” departed from Adams at noon on Saturday.
The Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum extended its Bunny Hop Train Ride through the day before Easter. The Bunny Hop is a family attraction that features a costumed Easter Bunny who gifts colored eggs and greets the children on the train while people take the 45-minute ride.
Museum Board of Directors member Tim Doherty said the reason for the extension is that “people wanted to ride the train.”
“It also depends on when Easter is. Last year, Easter was a week later, so we said, ‘We’ll do so many days, and if we do really well, we’ll do the extra Saturday right before Easter,” Doherty said.
Heather Harris of Pittsfield came aboard the Bunny Hop with her almost two-year-old daughter, who, while quite keen to see the Easter Bunny, had some reservations.
“It’s a new experience for her,” Harris said. “She was really happy as long as they were at a distance.”
Harris said she and her daughter came on the train around Christmastime as well.
“She wasn’t really feeling Santa. She’s more excited for the Easter Bunny,” Harris said.
José and Jacqueline Dávila were on board with their two kids, Natalia, 11, and Nathaniel, 7. The family lives in Puerto Rico, and traveled far to visit José’s brother, who decided to take the day trip to the Berkshires.
“I’m visiting my brother here, he’s from Connecticut. Basically he wanted the kids to have some fun on Easter weekend, and he found the train,” José said Saturday. “We’ve been visiting since Tuesday. We’ve gone to a couple places, and tomorrow we’re going to Boston.”
“We took today easy, and now we’re enjoying the ride. It’s our first time on the train,” José added.
About 25 people, almost all of whom were families with kids, took the noon train Saturday. The Easter Bunny made its rounds, visiting with each of the kids. On the quick jaunt, you see the in-betweens of Adams and North Adams, with the Hoosic River and open fields on one side and the backs of properties along Route 8 on the other. Some sort of train songs playlist, featuring the likes of Boxcar Willie’s “Wabash Cannonball,” Hair of the Dog’s “Paddy on the Railway,” and Elvis Presley’s “Mystery Train” serenade you on the ride.
Expanded programming
Increased ridership is welcome news for the Scenic Railway. When the pandemic hit in 2020, the rides halted until later that year, when they ran at half capacity and riders were fully masked for a few weeks. The railway returned with a full season in 2021. In 2019, the railway hosted 8,600 riders. In 2020, with an abbreviated pandemic season and running at half capacity, that tally fell to 2,900. In 2021, they were back up to 8,564 riders. And in 2022, Doherty said, the number of riders reached closer to 9,800.
“Ridership this year is probably tracking the same as last year, and we have some expectations that we’re going to continue to grow,” Doherty said. “Last year was the first full year post-pandemic. As a result our ridership was doing really well.”
The museum launched its 2023 season with train rides from Adams to North Adams and back during ThunderFest late last month. Doherty said there’s more in store for the railway.
“We’re talking about doing different kinds of summer trips, with some ice cream excursions,” Doherty said. “Some trips to show off our equipment and let people walk through the different equipment we use in North Adams. And we’re trying to do something for the 4th of July.”
The museum is also planning “music trains,” where performers come aboard the train.
“Something else we’re going to try this year is karaoke,” Doherty added.
In the past, the most popular rides have been during foliage season, Christmas rides with Santa, and nighttime cabaret rides, which include live music and allow riders to bring snacks, beer and wine.
While there has been talk about possibly extending the railway to southern Berkshire County, Doherty said the museum isn’t ready to talk about the viability of that prospect publicly yet.
Doherty commented on the draw of the scenic railway.
“Sometimes in the Berkshires you have people coming on the train as kids or adults and saying, ‘I’ve never been on a train before,’” Doherty said. “The first time somebody said that to me I was here two years ago. They were in their mid-30s or -40s. I was sort of taken aback by it. But if it’s not something that’s there every day, how could you be on a train before?”