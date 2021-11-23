NORTH ADAMS — The future of the Mohawk Theater is not yet clear, after the City Council on Tuesday night opted not to take a revote on a 2019 order that gave the mayor the authority to sell the venue.
Instead, the body decided that there will be a special City Council meeting in the next few weeks to listen to a presentation from the developer who bid on the property, and to obtain community feedback. The council can make a recommendation to the mayor on the proposal, and members said they still could vote to rescind the council's 2019 order after the special meeting.
This month, Mayor Tom Bernard announced that the city would move forward with a proposal for the theater from Dowlin Building LLC and Veselko Buntic for a multipurpose event and performance space — the sole plan the city received in response to its most recent request for proposals.
The company bid $21,000 for the property, much less than the assessed value of more than $400,000.
When Bernard told councilors at the Nov. 9 council meeting that he planned to negotiate a sale with Dowlin, he said he consulted with the city's legal counsel, and he doesn't need the council's authority to move the sale forward.
Some councilors expressed frustration that, in the past, when bids for properties were less than the assessed value, the council was able to vote on them. After that meeting, Bona requested that the council revote on the order that gave Bernard the authority to sell the property and that the council be able to question the city solicitor about the process.
At Tuesday evening's meeting, nearly every seat in the council chambers was filled, and many residents shared comments about the theater.