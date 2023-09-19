The push for Northern Tier rail expansion has found an ally in Williams College

WILLIAMSTOWN — Williams College student Elain He had no idea the college would feel so "secluded."
“It’s like a little bubble you can’t really escape out of, except for that one bus from here to North Adams or Pittsfield,” He said. “I haven’t really been to areas other than North Adams in my time here. I want to live in Boston some day, but it’s hard to find ways to travel there."
It's why He decided to spend her summer, along with fellow student Christopher Rodriguez, developing a website showcasing the positive impacts of the potential Northern Tier Passenger Rail project — an 18-month study looking at the feasibility of passenger service from Boston to North Adams.
He and Rodriguez reviewed a wealth of information in conjunction with state Rep. John Barrett, D-North Adams, and his team, as well as Williams College's Learning in Action program. They looked at feasibility studies from other states, state analyses and interviews with locals as part of the project, which was unveiled Monday morning at the college’s faculty lounge.
The college had reached out to students to see who would be interested in working as a researcher/web developer on the project. He jumped at the opportunity to take on the paid position for something that was so personal to her.
"That’s why I wanted to take on this project," He said. "You can see there’s not much transportation from this area. A lot of available funds are just being put into Boston.”
A 2019 bill co-sponsored by Barrett commissioned the study of possible rail service between North Adams, Greenfield and Boston. Funding for the study was approved in 2021. Barrett said Monday that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation hopes to have the study finished by the end of this month.
“They told us last week that it’s going to come in the very near future,” he said.
During his remarks Monday, Barrett explained why he thinks the ongoing East-West high-speed rail project involving Pittsfield should not detract from a separate project that includes North Adams.
“We expected this to be an alternative to the high-speed, which we see as being 15-20 years away,” he said. “We know how long it takes to build a bridge in Massachusetts, imagine a rail line coming here. And the projected cost is supposed to be more than $30 billion.”
Details emerged earlier this year that the proposed passenger train service between North Adams and Boston could cost up to $2.18 billion. Part of that price tag meant a new train station and train layover facility in North Adams, though Barrett said Monday, “We don’t need big fancy rail stations. It’s a waste of money. $40 million for a new railroad terminal seems to me to be a waste.”
Details emerge on proposed passenger train service linking North Adams to Boston. Including a possible cost of $2.187 billion
Forecasts of train travel from the state’s study thus far showed that the route through the Berkshires could be feasible, even with existing freight train traffic.
Rodriguez was absent from Monday’s event due to sickness, but He, who studies computer science, hopes that the webpage will spread awareness about the project as well as offer a vehicle for people to provide feedback.
The website (learning-in-action.williams.edu/community/northern-tier-rail/) delves into the history of Northern Tier rail, answers frequently asked questions, and makes accessible the proposed stations and map. It contextualizes the project with an overview, timeline and further reading on the subject.
Jim Mahon, who is one of the professors who oversaw the students’ project, pointed out that Western Massachusetts residents often help fund city projects through their taxes.
“People in Western Massachusetts pay through their gas tax for transportation in general to the Commonwealth,” he said. “Most of that funding, technically all of that funding, goes to the Boston Metro area. We paid for the Big Dig, we paid for the T ... We paid for nice bridges in Boston, road repairs in the Boston suburbs, and not much of that money comes back here.”
Proponents of the rail line hope it will spur economic and population growth. He said that’s what she found in her research.
“In the feasibility studies from other states, implementing a railroad always resulted in positive economic development,” He said. “It means more and more people moving in, more accessibility to those who don’t have accessible transportation in underserved and underfunded areas. If a rail developed here, it will likely have the same impact it had in other states.”
Mahon said an argument he’s heard against the rail project is that population is declining in the region, so there isn’t a need.
“What if one of the reasons we’re losing population is because we’ve been starved of transportation funding all this time? We would like to get a little bit of that gas tax back,” Mahon said.