NORTH ADAMS —
After 9 a.m. Sunday, parking on the parade route — which includes Main Street, State Street, Curran Highway, North Church Street and lower Eagle Street — is banned. After noon, the parade route will be closed to traffic.
At 11 a.m., Curran Highway near the intersection with Ocean State Job Lot will be closed to northbound traffic.
"All parade participants are asked to enter the area from the north and exit to the south," reads a statement from North Adams Chief of Police Jason Wood.
Cars on the parade route will be ticketed and towed.