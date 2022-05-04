<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Three people transported to Berkshire Medical Center after four-car, chain-reaction crash on Curran Highway in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — Three people were sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being involved in a four-car collision on Curran Highway, according to North Adams Police.

A car heading south struck the rear of another car waiting at the traffic light near Ocean State Job Lot, causing a domino effect with two other cars waiting at the light, according to North Adams Police Lt. Anthony Beverly.

Three people were transported to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. Beverly was not able to disclose how serious their injuries were.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and whether to file criminal charges, he said.

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

