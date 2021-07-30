NORTH ADAMS — Several people at North Adams Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
"They are residents not staff. All three were vaccinated," said Lisa Gaudet, vice president of business development and communications at Berkshire Healthcare. "We are currently doing our tracing to understand where exposure may have come from."
The facility had not seen a positive case since April 2020, according to Gaudet.
All staff and residents are being tested, and there are no other cases at other Berkshire Healthcare facilities, according to Gaudet. They are also working with the state Department of Public Health to determine what variant the cases are.
"As we know, none of the vaccines are 100 percent effective," Gaudet said.
Vaccines are effective and a small percentage of vaccinated people will get COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We're seeing them to be quite effective with the folks that have accepted them," Gaudet said of the vaccines.
As of July 4, 89 percent of residents and 67 percent of staff at North Adams Commons had gotten vaccinated for COVID-19, according to Gaudet. Across all facilities, 94 percent of residents and 76 percent of staff were vaccinated, she said.