ADAMS — After going virtual last year due to the pandemic, ThunderFest is back in person on Saturday at the Adams Visitor Center.
Between noon and 5 p.m., the 11th annual ThunderFest features musical acts Trevor Wheelock and SHYNE. The Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum will provide four runs of the “snow train” to North Adams and back, and an educational presentation will describe how those trains brought skiers to Adams and the Berkshires in the 1930s, '40s and '50s.
More than 20 vendors and exhibitors will offer crafts, outdoor recreation, information, services and local food, beer and wine.
“We’ve used the slogan ‘Cure Your Cabin Fever’ for years,” said Erin Mucci, who co-chairs ProAdams, the nonprofit that coordinates the event. “But this March, after nearly two years of pandemic restrictions and a long, cold winter, cabin fever is probably running high right now. So, we’re hoping for a big turn out.”
ProAdams created ThunderFest to promote the Thunderbolt trail, a steep back-country ski trail down the east side of Mount Greylock. Originally built in the 1930s, the trail experienced a resurgence in popularity in the early 2000s after a local group worked to restore it, ProAdams said in a Monday news release. The Thunderbolt Ski Runners also helped to restore annual races, although the race this year was cancelled due to dangerous conditions, the release said.
Adams Community Bank, Aladco and Berkshire Gas help sponsor ThunderFest, and many volunteers contribute to the event.
More information can be found at exploreadams.com/thunderfest.