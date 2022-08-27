Two accidents in two hours keep North Adams emergency crews busy Friday

NORTH ADAMS — Emergency crews responded to two serious motor vehicle accidents in North Adams within two hours Friday.
An airbag is credited with preventing major injuries to a driver who struck a tree at about 1:45 p.m. Friday on Church Street, near the Southview Cemetery.
Less than two hours later, crews responded to a report of a vehicle that went over an embankment on Oak Hill, according to unofficial reports on the North Adams 911 Facebook page.
In the first incident, the driver of a pickup truck hit both a fire hydrant and a tree. The driver was reportedly distracted by the presence of a bee in the truck’s cab.
The unnamed driver received minor injuries even though the truck suffered what appeared to be major front-end damage. Power had to be cut in the immediate area before the truck could be towed and traffic was re-directed through the nearby cemetery for a short period while Church Street was closed.
North Adams police, fire and emergency medical crews all responded.
In the second incident, at 3:25 p.m., crews faced a harder task of extricating a driver from a vehicle that had gone down a bank, with the driver reported to be “in medical distress,” according to an unofficial post on the North Adams 911 Facebook page.
“It was a difficult extraction, with all departments actively participating,” a commenter said in a social media post.
The vehicle, also a pickup truck, was towed up the bank. The operator was transported to Berkshire Medical Center.
“It was incredible teamwork and an inspiration knowing the professionalism our city has at hand,” according to a comment on the North Adams 911 Facebook page.
State police joined the response and were said to be the first on the scene.