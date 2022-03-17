It's been almost a year since U.S. Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans was killed. The Senate just approved a plaque in his honor

NORTH ADAMS — A bench at Noel Field commemorates the life of William “Billy” Evans, a city native and U.S. Capitol police officer who died last April while on duty.

Soon, the place he worked to protect, the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, will also display a commemoration of his life.

The U.S. Senate passed a resolution earlier this month to put a plaque honoring Evans in the north security kiosk of the U.S. Capitol, according to the legislators who wrote the resolution, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota.

“While there is nothing that will make up for the grief his family, loved ones, and fellow officers will shoulder for the rest of their lives, I hope this plaque lets them know that his courage and dedicated service will never be forgotten,” Blunt said in a statement.

“Billy Evans was a patriot and we are forever grateful for his 18 years of service on the Capitol Police force," Klobuchar said in the statement. "May his legacy continue to inspire all who visit the Capitol he protected and cherished for years to come."

Resolutions do not need approval from the House or the president's signature.

The plaque's unveiling is planned for April 2, the anniversary of Evan's death, when a new north security checkpoint — the spot where Evans was stationed when he died — is dedicated, according to Blunt.

Evans, 41, died after being hit a driver rammed his vehicle into him and another officer at a barricade outside the Capitol.

He spent time living in North Adams and Clarksburg and graduated from Drury High School. For 18 years, he worked for the Capitol Police, mostly with the First Responder Unit.

“He was a part of a lot of people’s days,” childhood friend and U.S. Capitol Police colleague Kyle King told The Eagle last fall. “Whether it was very conscious or subconscious, he impacted a lot of people, in a lot of little ways.”